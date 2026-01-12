/BCB offical says Bangladesh umpire in India vs NZ Vadodara ODI 'not contracted with us'

Bangladesh umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat was one of the two on-field umpires in the India vs New Zealand first ODI on Sunday (Jan 11) in Vadodara. The news made rounds as Bangladesh are currently demanding to move their 2026 T20 World Cup matches outside India. The reason cited by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) behind their demand is 'player safety.' The matter is still is with ICC which, accoding to BCB, has promised to pay attention to the concerns.

BCB official on Bangladesh umpire in India vs New Zealand series

Speaking to Cricbuzz, BCB's umpire department chairman Iftekhar Rahman said: "He (Saikat) is an ICC-contracted umpire, and we are stating clearly that he is not contracted with us (BCB). Our contract stipualtes that whenever he has an ICC assignment, he is automatically on leave from his duties with us. I don't need to issue any NOC. The contract states that if he has any ICC engagement, he must be automatically released. I have no authority to decide whether to grant permission or not."

What is the whole drama behind Bangladesh's request?

The BCB, on Sunday (Jan 3), requested ICC to move its group stage matches outside India citing 'players' safety and well-being.' Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata on February 7 (vs West Indies), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) before the final match in Mumbai on February 17 (vs Nepal).