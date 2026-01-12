/WPL 2026: GG's Sophie Devine hits 32 runs in one over off Sneh Rana, scores highest powerplay score

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is in its fourth season but no hundred has been recorded so far in tournament history. New Zealand's Sophie Devine came close to scoring one, hitting 95 for Gujarat Giants against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (Jan 11). She had aslo hit 99 in WPL 2023 for RCB - the joint-highest score in WPL history along with Georgia Voll's 99 not out for UP Warriorz (UPW) vs RCB-W in WPL 2025. During her innings, Devine, however, scored 32 runs in Sneh Rana's over with two fours and four sixes. Rana now has conceded most runs in an over in WPL history, going past 28 runs also conceded by her.

Devine misses ton in WPL but Rana makes unwanted record

The over was last of powerplay during Gujarat's batting. Devine started the over with a couple of fours before hitting four back-to-back sixes. Devine scored record 65 runs in the powerplay thanks to the mammoth over. Before her, the record for most runs by a batter in powerplay during a match was with Shafali Verma, who had scored 62 runs against Gujarat Gianst in WPL 2023.

Thanks to Devine, Giants went on to score 80 runs in the powerplay - the second most by a team in a match. The most runs ever scored by a team during powerplay in a WPL match is 87 by Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Giants - the same match where Verma scored 62 runs.