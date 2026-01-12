/Meet four bowlers with a hat-trick in WPL. Only one has a five-for

The four bowlers to take a hatr-trick in WPL are: Issy Wong for MI in WPL 2023, Deepti Sharma vs UPW in WPL 2024, Grace Harris for UPW in WPL 2025, and Nandani Sharma being the latest on for DC in WPL 2026.
Mumbai Indians bowler Issy Wong the first one ever to take a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League (WPL). She achieved the milestone in the opening season, WPL 2023, against UP Warriorz. Wong dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, and Sophie Ecclestone for the hat-trick. Overall, she has played 12 WPL matches, all for MI, and taken 18 wickets with a best of 4/15.
Ace Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the second bowler to take a hat-trick in WPL. Sharma acheived the milestone in WPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals. She dismissed Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, and Aurndhati Reddy for her hat-trick. Overall, she has played 26 matches in the tournament, all for UP Warrorz, and taken 27 wickets with a best of 4/19.
Deepti's Aussie teammate in UP Warrioz, Grace Harris, is the third bowler to take a hat-trick in a WPL match. Like Deepti, Harris also took her hat-trick against Delhi Capitals, but in WPL 2025. She dismissed Niki Prasad, Aundhati Reddy, and Minnu Mani for her hat-trick. Overall, she has played 23 WPL matches and taken 13 wickets. In WPL 2025/26, she was picked up RCB-W in the auction after spending first three years with the UPW.
Nandani Sharma, playing in her only second WPL match, became the fourth bowler to take a hat-trick. She acheived the milestone against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025/26. She dismissed Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, and Renuka Singh to complete hat-trick. She went on to take a five-for, becoming the first Indian fast bowler to do so in a WPL match.