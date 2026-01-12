/Meet four bowlers with a hat-trick in WPL. Only one has a five-for

Deepti's Aussie teammate in UP Warrioz, Grace Harris, is the third bowler to take a hat-trick in a WPL match. Like Deepti, Harris also took her hat-trick against Delhi Capitals, but in WPL 2025. She dismissed Niki Prasad, Aundhati Reddy, and Minnu Mani for her hat-trick. Overall, she has played 23 WPL matches and taken 13 wickets. In WPL 2025/26, she was picked up RCB-W in the auction after spending first three years with the UPW.