T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios: Not poor form, not West Indies, but THIS factor can stop India from reaching semis

India are a win away from reaching the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 after thrashing Zimbabwe on Thursday (Feb 26) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The 72-run win means India just need a win on Sunday against the West Indies in their final Super 8 Group 1 match and take another step towards defending their T20 World Cup title. However, there could be one factor that could seal the fate for the Men in Blue on Sunday and it is not the form of their openers nor the opposition, the West Indies.

THIS factor can stop India from reaching the semis

After Thursday’s result, both India and the West Indies have two points each with a game in hand. However, for the time being, both teams are separated by the net run rate (NRR), with West Indies sitting above India. The Caribbean side has an NRR of 1.791 while India sit third with an NRR of -0.100. Since a win for either side will see them through on four points, NRR won’t be an obstacle for either side.

However, if rain plays spoilsport in Kolkata on Sunday (Mar 1) and the match is washed out, both teams will settle for one point each. In this case, even if Zimbabwe beat South Africa, both India and the West Indies will avoid the bottom spot and end with three points each.

In this scenario, the second spot in Group 1 will be decided by NRR, where the West Indies edge India. If the match is washed out, India will face elimination and will be hoping for no rain gods to be kind in their virtual quarterfinal.

Considering the winner goes through to the semis and the loser goes home, the clash will be a virtual quarterfinal. The winner will join England, South Africa and one more team (most likely New Zealand) in the semis and challenge for the 2026 T20 World Cup title.