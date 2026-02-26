/T20 World Cup 2026: India eliminate Zimbabwe to keep semifinal hopes alive; Abhishek, Hardik star with bat

India officially eliminated Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as they now sit a win away from the semifinal of the tournament. Playing on Thursday (Feb 26) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Men in Blue beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs and will now battle out against the West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. The winner of the final Super 8 clash between India and the West Indies will go through to the semis, while the winner will also have the opportunity to top their group in case South Africa lose to Zimbabwe.

India eliminate Zimbabwe

Tasked with chasing 257 runs to win the Super 8 clash, Zimbabwe gave a good account of their batting unit but were ultimately undone. Opener Brian Bennett was the star of their innings as he scored 97 runs and salvaged pride for the African nation. His innings consisted of 8 fours and 6 sixes, impressing with his batting display.

However, no big partnership and a lack of support saw Zimbabwe fall short of the target. Captain Sikandar Raza scored 31 off 21, while Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 20 runs. However, no other batters got going as Zimbabwe lost the match and were eliminated from the tournament.

What happened in India’s innings?

Asked to bat first, Sanju Samson (24 off 15) and Abhishek Sharma (55 off 30) gave a decent start to the Men in Blue. Samson yet again failed to impress with the bat and was dismissed in the Powerplay and could not make the most of his opportunities. On the other hand, Abhishek scored 55, helping him regain his form while going on a barren run in the T20 World Cup.

After Abhishek’s dismissal, Ishan Kishan(38 off 24) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 13) added to the team’s cause. However, it was the impressive batting display from underfire Tilak Varma (unbeaten 44) and Hardik Pandya (50 off 23) that caught the eye. The duo’s explosive hitting in the log overs saw India post 256/4 in their 20 overs.

India now take on the West Indies on Sunday, with the winner going through to the semis while the loser faces elimination at the Eden Gardens.