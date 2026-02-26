/India post 256/4 against Zimbabwe in crucial Super 8 fixture; Hardik, Abhishek among fifties

India came all guns blazing against Zimbabwe in their crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Chennai, smashing its highest team total in the tournament’s history (256/4) – and also the second-highest of all time. From the top order to the lower-middle, each batter whacked boundaries for fun, with Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya hitting respective fifties. While Hardik's unbeaten 50 came off 23 balls, Abhishek completed his (55) in 26 – his first of this tournament.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first. With a new opening partner in Sanju Samson at the other end, Abhishek Sharma hogged all the limelight. This left-right pair did early wonders for the home side, as they roared to a 48-run stand for the first wicket inside four overs. Even though Samson was the first one to depart, his innings and approach were welcomed as he made a quickfire 24 off 15, including two sixes.

Abhishek and Ishan began playing their attacking games by taking the Zimbabwe bowlers to the cleaners. While Kishan continued with his mindboggling form, smashing boundaries for fun, Abhishek slowly found his match-rhythm back, also finding gaps at will. Kishan, however, departed soon after on 38 before Abhishek completed his maiden T20 World Cup fifty, with the crowd loudly cheering him.

There came a little passage of play when Abhishek, alongside his skipper Suryakumar Yadav, accelerated, helping India reach the 150-mark inside 13 overs. Abhishek departed on 55 before SKY followed him a couple of overs later on 33 off just 13 balls, whacking two sixes and three fours.

Death overs killed it

Hardik Pandya was closing in on a big inning in this edition, and his moment came in the game India needed him the most. The right-hander took his time initially but opened his arms for good, smashing sixes all across the park. Just when it looked like his wicket would be the prized one for Zimbabwe, Tilak Varma showed what intent, timing, and will, when all put together, could do.



Coming out to bat at number six, Varma, who was short on runs throughout this tournament, played a blinder, staying unbeaten on 44 off just 16 balls, hitting four sixes and three fours. The two added 84 runs for the sixth wicket in just 31 balls.

