T20 World Cup 2026 | 'The way we play, there'll be a loss...': West Indies skipper Hope reacts to 'quarter-final' vs India after SA loss

West Indies were dismantled by South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Thursday (Feb 26) by 9 wickets which makes their match against India on Sunday (Mar 1) a virtual quarter-final. India, shall they manage to win against Zimbabwe, will also be in the same position come Sunday, also thanks to South Africa. Shai Hope's side, which relied on batting, was ripped to pieces by South African bowlers before a world-record partnership for the 8th wicket between Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd. In reply, SA skipper Aiden Markram hit unbeaten 82 off 46 as they chased 177-run target with ease to stay unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Shai Hope reacts on Super 8 match vs India after South Africa loss

"Next game will be quarter-final," said Hope after the match about the India contest. He was not too worried about the loss and said: "It was one of those days. I thought we didn't get enough runs on the board, and it was hard for the bowlers to pull it back. Everything will not be easy. The way we play our cricket, there will be a loss, aim was to get it out early."

West Indies are two-time T20 World Cup champions - in 2012 and 2016 and are one of only three teams, along with India (2007 & 2024) and England (2010 & 2022), to achieve the milestone.

Qualification scenario for India, West Indies, and South Africa