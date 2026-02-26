Google Preferred
T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios: NO CALCULATORS NEEDED! Here's how India can seal semifinal spot vs West Indies

After Thursday's results, South Africa (four points from two matches) are officially through to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup, joining England, who have sealed their qualification from Super 8 Group 2. 

No calculators will be required on Sunday (Mar 1) when India and the West Indies face off in the final Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026, as one semifinal spot remains up for grabs. With an eventful Thursday in the T20 World Cup, where India beat Zimbabwe and South Africa got the better of the West Indies, all eyes will be on Sunday, when Group 1 will be decided. With two more matches, we take a detailed look at who can seal semifinal qualification and who is out of the race.

What we know so far?

After Thursday’s results, South Africa (four points from two matches) are officially through to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup, joining England, who have sealed their qualification from Super 8 Group 2. Also in Group 2, Zimbabwe (no points from two matches) are officially out of the tournament, meaning only India (two points from two matches) and the West Indies (two points from two matches) have the opportunity to join South Africa in the semis from Group 1.

What needs to happen for India to seal semis spot?

As things stand, both India and the West Indies will go head-to-head in the final Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. While India have a negative net run rate (NRR) and the West Indies have a positive NRR, it won’t be part of the equation unless rain washes out the match in Kolkata on Sunday. If India beat West Indies on Sunday, they will be through to the semis to defend their T20 World Cup title, while the same applies to the West Indies.

The clash will be a virtual quarterfinal, considering the winner goes through and the loser goes home.

In another scenario, the winner of the India vs West Indies match will have the opportunity to topple South Africa for the top spot, but that remains a rarity considering the type of cricket the Proteas are playing. This scenario also needs South Africa to lose to Zimbabwe, which remains out of the window for now.

