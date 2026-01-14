/T20 World Cup 2026: Josh Hazlewood up and running for Aussies, says 'everything's going to plan'

Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood is all set for a speedy recovery as he prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. Hazlewood, one of the key members of the Australia squad in recent years, has been under the radar due to injury but is likely to be passed fit. The pacer missed the Ashes due to an injury and will be a key addition to the squad with Mitchell Starc no longer part of the T20I setup.

Hazlewood braces for T20 World Cup 2026

"Everything's going to plan," Hazlewood told ESPNcricinfo. "We took a few extra weeks once we couldn't make the Test matches. I had a couple of bowls off the half-run last week. Running's going well, all the strength stuff's going well, so, yeah, on track."

"My gym and everything is still mostly the same, but I think purely from a bowling workload, leading into the next red-ball game, do as much as we can in terms of just dicing it up a little bit differently,” the 35-year-old added.

Australia remain one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup, having lifted the trophy in 2021 under Aaron Finch’s captaincy. They famously missed out on a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to Afghanistan in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Australia have named a strong contingent for the T20 World Cup as they bank on the services of Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, and others. Australia will start their campaign against Ireland on February 11 in Sri Lanka before playing Zimbabwe on Feb 13. They will also play Sri Lanka and Oman and are scheduled to play the entire group stage in the former’s nation.

Provisional Australian squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.