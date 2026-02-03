/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Had a follow-up scan': Cummins reveals why is he missing from Australia squad

Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins says that he 'ran out of time' to become fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Cummins was not included in Australia's final squad for the tournament, which begins Feb 7. The Aussie pacer is dealing with a back injury since Australia tour of Caribbean and has not taken part in much of Australia's competitive cricket played. The pacer last appeared in third of the five Ashes Tests at home against England. With the urn retained, Cummins decided to rest and try to be fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup, but alas, it wasn't meant to be for him.

Why Cummins isn't playing in T20 World Cp 2026 for Australia?

"I feel pretty good, just a minor setback and just ran out of time really," Cummins was quoted as saying to AAP. "We knew after the [Adelaide] Test match we were going to need somewhere between four and eight weeks to let the bone settle right down before then building back up. Initially, we thought it might only be four weeks, because I was feeling really good, but just had a follow-up scan. They thought it probably needs another couple of weeks, so the timeline just became a bit too tight," he added.

Speaking on the future plans, Cummins confirmed: "I'll rest up for a few weeks and go from there." Australia have bumper cricket planned starting from hosting Bangladesh for two Tests in August, followed by a tour of South Africa since the infamous 2018 sandpaper gate. A Test tour to India is next in 2027 with an away Ashes also scheduled as well as the 2027 ODI World Cup and a potential World Test Champinship (WTC) final as well.