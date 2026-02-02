/T20 World Cup 2026: Hazlewood likely to miss early matches, Australia name travelling reserve

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the opening matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury in Sydney. Sean Abbott has been added to the squad as a travelling reserve.

Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis and Tim David will arrive in Colombo on Tuesday after missing the Pakistan tour. Australia are scheduled to play a warm-up match against the Netherlands on Thursday before beginning their World Cup campaign against Ireland on Feb 11.

Selectors and medical staff have decided it is best for Hazlewood to continue his rehab at home for now. Selector Tony Dodemaide did not give a clear date for when Hazlewood might travel to Sri Lanka.

Dodemaide further explained that staying at home would allow Hazlewood to recover more comfortably. With Ellis also returning from injury, selectors chose Abbott as extra fast-bowling support. He added that Abbott’s experience and flexibility made him a good option, especially after his involvement in the Pakistan tour.

"We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka," said Dodemaide .

“With Nathan also completing his return to play we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover should anything come up at short notice. Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour,” he added.

Australia are already without Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out of the World Cup as he needs more time to recover from a back injury, while, Ben Dwarshuis has replaced him in the squad. Matthew Short was also left out and replaced by Matt Renshaw.

Injuries remain a concern for the Australian team, with Nathan Ellis missing the Hobart Hurricanes' BBL finals due to a hamstring issue. Middle-order batter Tim David has not played since December 26 after suffering a second hamstring injury in eight months. Glenn Maxwell was also rested from the Pakistan tour as he continues his recovery from a broken ankle.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026