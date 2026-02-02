/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Packed my kit bag': India skipper SKY on how he found his form back in NZ series

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, after final T20I vs New Zealand on Saturday (Jan 31), revealed that he didn't touch his kit for nearly 10 days after the five-T20I South Africa series. India had won the SA series 3-1 (one match abandoned) but SKY could score only 34 runs in four matches - putting him under pressure leading into the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. In the recently-concluded 5-T20I series against New Zealand, which India won 4-1 in last assignment before the T20 WC, skipper Surya roared back to form. He scored 242 runs in five matches with three fifties and a highest of 82 not out at an average of 80 and a strike rate of nearly 197. Before the NZ series, SKY had scored almost same runs in 25 matches - marking his return to form before India start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as defending champions.

SKY reveals how he found his form before T20 World Cup 2026

"When I got that break after the South Africa series, I went back home, packed my kit bag, kept it in the room and didn't do anything for nine-ten days," SKY had said after the fifth T20I vs NZ on Saturday. "When the new year started, I started practising again. I thought about what went wrong in the last one year.

"When I was batting in '21, '22 and '23, first five balls, ten balls, my strike rate was around 200-250. I thought, 'let's start taking a little bit of time for the first five balls, seven balls, get my eye in'. Then, later on, if I play the next 10-15 balls, the strike rate would double. So I played a lot of match simulations, practised with friends who know me from the last 10-15 years. When I came to this series and started in Nagpur, I started feeling good. I took some time and slowly, slowly, we saw this other Surya," he added.

India's Kishan vs Samson question

In the NZ series, India hoped to find out the answers before the T20 World Cup 2026 began on Feb 7 including the most important Kishan vs Samson debate. Samson, India's preffered choice as wicketkeeper-opener since after T20 World Cup 2024, failed miserably as he scored only 46 runs in five matches played with a highest of 24.