/T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan drop curtains with one sided win over Canada, finish third in Group D

Afghanistan dropped curtains on their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a one-sided victory over Canada as they won by 82 runs. Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, there was no fairytale story for Afghanistan this time as they were eliminated in the group stage of the T20 World Cup. The Asian side had famously reached the semifinal of the 2024 T20 World Cup but settled for a third-place finish in Group D in the ongoing tournament with two wins in four matches.

Afghanistan win dead-rubber

Riding on Ibrahim Zadran's fantastic knock and a clinical bowling display led by Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan outplayed Canada in all departments to secure a comprehensive win. Put into bat, Afghanistan's opening pair once again started well, putting on 47 runs. However, star batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell for 30, and Afghanistan slipped to 49/2 in the power play.

Ibrahim Zadran led the Afghanistan rebuild with a gritty half-century, his second successive fifty at the World Cup. His 95-run partnership with Sediqullah Atal (44) gave Afghanistan the perfect platform to launch the final few overs. Carrying the bat through, Zadran scored his personal best knock of 95 off 56, which is also the highest score by an Afghanistan player in this edition of the World Cup. In a well-paced innings, he struck seven fours and five sixes. Afghanistan posted a challenging score of 200/4 in 20 overs.

For Canada, Jaskarandeep Singh was the most successful bowler and ended with 3/52 in four overs.



Chasing 201, the last match centurion, Yuvraj Samra departed for 17 runs off 14 balls, with three fours by off-spinner Mohammad Nabi. Captain Dilpreet Bajwa (13) was clean bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Navneet Dhailwal departed after a five-ball duck to Azmatullah Omarzai. Canada crawled to 34/3 in six overs.

Wickets continued to fall for Canada after the power play. Mohammad Nabi removed Nicholas Kirton (20) during the eighth over, and wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Movva (2) was dismissed to Rashid Khan in the next over as Canada reached 48/5 in nine overs. Saad Bin Zafar (28), Dilon Heyliger (3), Jaskaran Singh (7*) and Ansh Patel (2*) also had forgetfull day as Canada crawled to 118/8 in 20 overs, losing the one-sided contest by 82 runs.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi (4/7), captain Rashid Khan (2/19), Azmatullah Omarzai (1/18) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/23) were among the wicket takers.