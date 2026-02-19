/Unbeaten West Indies romp Italy to ring Super 8 bells at T20 World Cup

The West Indies have joined India and South Africa among teams to maintain its unbeaten run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with a comprehensive 42-run victory over debutants Italy in their final league match in Kolkata. Topping Group C, the West Indies crushed the newcomers in a lop-sided contest to ring Super 8 bells in this tournament.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, the West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope’s crucial 75 off 46 balls to post a handy first-inning total (165/6) in the dead rubber. The former two-time champions made light work of the Italian batting by folding them on 123 in 18 overs, winning the match by 42 runs.

Watch West Indies' winning moment -

"I always try to contribute. Wicket was a good one; felt like I could've given the team more impetus at the death," said Hope, who was named player of the match.

Italy finished with one win in four matches at their debut World Cup, and Hope said it wasn't easy when his side did not know many of the opposition players.

"When you face unfamiliar opposition, you plan but are unsure. You are facing many bowlers for the first time," he said. "They bowled well in patches; it was tough to score early on. You have to be ruthless early on."

Italy lost regular wickets and were always behind in their chase in the face of tight bowling by the West Indies. JJ Smuts took 27 balls to score 24 as Italy failed to break the shackles in the middle overs. Ben Manenti whacked 26 off 21 balls before having his stumps shattered by Gudakesh Motie with four overs to go, and from 115-7, the rest folded quickly.

On the other hand, pace bowler Shamar Joseph took a superb 4-30 backed up ably by fellow seamer Matthew Forde, who had 3-19. Joseph also had a great day in the field and became the first player to take four wickets and four catches in a T20 international.

Left-arm spinner Motie was the pick of the slow bowlers, finishing with 2-24 from his four overs.

The West Indies will face Zimbabwe in Mumbai on Monday to kick off their Super Eights campaign, with clashes against South Africa and co-hosts India to follow.