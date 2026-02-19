/Varun vs Brevis in Ahmedabad: Baby AB unfazed by no 1 ranked T20I bowler ahead of Super 8 showdown

India and South Africa topped their respective groups and will clash in the recap of last edition’s final in the Super 8 showdown in Ahmedabad this Sunday (Feb 22). While both teams have their set of match winners waiting to make that evening all about themselves, a tantalising contest is up for the grabs – between the number one ranked T20I bowler, Varun Chakaravarthy and Proteas’ Baby AB, Dewald Brevis. Sitting in the second place for the most wickets thus far in the T20 World Cup 2026, Varun is his captain’s main arsenal, whereas Brevis is also primed for massive success in this tournament, making it a mouth-watering clash for the viewers.

Varun is known for bowling with his mind, smartly using his variations to perfection, while Brevis’ no-look shots (on the leg side) make him the crowd favourite. At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the two previously met late last year, Varun vs Brevis is the contest to watch out for.

Speaking about taking on Varun, Brevis said he will treat him like just another spinner, seemingly unfazed by his ranking and wicket-taking spree.



“He is a spin bowler, so I will play him like a spinner. Watch the ball and react to it,” Brevis said of India’s Varun Chakaravarthy.



Brevis toured India last year for the white-ball leg, and even though he fared poorly, collecting a mere 69 runs at an average of just 17, Varun is yet to dismiss him in T20Is.



Meanwhile, since emerging on the international circuit following his exploits in the Under-19 World Cup in 2022, Brevis has been given the nickname of ‘Baby AB’ for his similar strokeplay to that of the Protean legend AB de Villiers. He, however, claimed not to feel burdened by comparison with him.



“It’s always been a very big privilege for me to be compared with AB. But it’s never been any pressure for me. It’s always been an honour,” said Brevis.

India vs South Africa - Head-to-head record in T20 World Cups

India and South Africa have faced off in seven matches to date in this tournament’s history, with India leading 5-2. While India won the first match against them during the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007, they lost to the Proteas in the next one in England.



India tasted immense success against South Africa in the next three meetings before the Proteas reigned supreme in Australia in the 2022 edition, winning by five wickets.

