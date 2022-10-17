T20 World Cup 2022: Md Shami is a good replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, believes Sachin Tendulkar

Early this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Jasprit Bumrah has officially been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, in Australia. Bumrah, who had missed the Asia Cup 2022 edition due to back issues, was part of the India-Australia home T20Is, in September, before his back concerns re-emerged.

As a result, the 28-year-old Bumrah was ruled out of the ICC event due to a stress back fracture. The board took a lot of time before finally announcing Mohammed Shami, who last played a T20I during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, as his replacement. Deepak Chahar was also a strong contender before back injury ruled him out as well. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj -- who finished with five wickets in the recently-held three ODIs versus South Africa at home -- was also a strong candidate to replace Bumrah but BCCI selectors went ahead with the experienced Shami.

Recently, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar lauded Shami and feels he is an ideal replacement for Bumrah. “Bumrah not being there is a big loss and we obviously needed a strike bowler. An out-and-out genuine fast bowler, who could attack batters and get wickets. Shami has proven that and he seems a good replacement,” Tendulkar told PTI in an exclusive interview.

On Monday (October 17), Rohit Sharma-led India locked horns with hosts Australia in a warm-up encounter, in the run-up to their 2022 T20 WC opening fixture, versus Pakistan on October 23. During the clash, India had to defend their competitive score, 186-7, and successfully managed to do that courtesy of Shami, who came onto bowl on the final over with the Aussies needing 11 for a victory.

Shami returned with 1-0-2-3 and displayed his rhythm from the word go. At the post-match presentation, Rohit said on Shami, "He (Shami) is coming back after a long time, so we wanted to give him an over. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did."

Shami is expected to play in India's remaining warm-up tie, versus New Zealand in Brisbane on October 19 (Wednesday) before the main draw of the competition begins on October 22.