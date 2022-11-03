T20 World Cup 2022: EXPLAINED! Qualification scenario for Group 2 contenders after India beat Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh squared off in a rain-affected T20 World Cup 2022 encounter at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. In what was a crucial Super 12 clash, Team India beat a spirited Bangla Tigers by five runs (DLS method) to win their third game of the mega event in Australia and top their group, with one game to play. Despite Rohit Sharma & Co.'s third win of the showpiece event Down Under, the one-time winners have still not qualified for the semi-finals.

The race for the semi-finals continues to remain intense and it is getting a bit more complicated in both the groups. Talking about the qualification scenario in Group 2, India sit at the top spot after their win over Bangladesh, with six points under their belt. South Africa and Bangladesh follow suit with Pakistan and Netherlands occupying the bottom-two spots, respectively. Here's the qualification scenario for all the teams still alive in the race for the semis from Group 2:

With Netherlands and Zimbabwe out of contention, let us dwell into the chances of India, South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Bangladesh: The Bangla Tigers have one game left. They play Pakistan in their remaining league stage encounter, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. If they win by an improbable margin, they can even challenge India, in terms of NRR, in the top two. South Africa's NRR at present is +2.772 which is certainly out of reach for Shakib Al Hasan & Co.

Pakistan: The Babar Azam-led Men in Green are facing South Africa on Thursday (November 03) and will play Bangladesh in their last league stage face-off. They have to win against the Proteas to stay alive and also beat their Asian neighbours. A defeat in any will end their campaign. If Pakistan reach six points and India lose to Zimbabwe, they can even edge past their arch-rivals as their NRR is slightly better than India.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma & Co. are in a very good position; being the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. With two wins and one no-result, the Proteas have five points and will confirm a slot in the semis with a win over Pakistan. Even if they lose one of their remaining two games, SA should go ahead but their final positioning can change.

India: Rohit & Co. currently occupy the top spot in Group 2. The Men in Blue are also in a good position to reach the top four, however, they still need to win their last league stage encounter versus Zimbabwe. A win will confirm them a place in the knockouts.