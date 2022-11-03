Reporter asks Shakib Al Hasan to reveal chat details with umpires in India tie, all-rounder reacts - WATCH

Bangladesh put up a spirited fight versus India in a thrilling Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup 2022, on Wednesday (November 02). Opting to bowl first, Bangladesh bowlers tried their best but rode on half-centuries from KL Rahul (50) and Virat Kohli (64 not out), India posted a competitive 184 for 6. In reply, Litton Das came out all guns blazing and his quickfire fifty took the Bangla Tigers to 66 for no loss in seven overs before rain interrupted proceedings and sucked the momentum out of Bangladesh's run-chase.

During the break, there was a brief discussion between both the captains, Shakib Al Hasan and Rohit Sharma, and the on-field umpires. While the details of it aren't out, it had something to do about the revised target and playing conditions amid wet outfield. After the close contest, where Bangla Tigers fell short by five runs on DLS method, captain Shakib was asked to reveal details of the conversation by a reporter in the post-match press conference.

Here's how the whole conversation panned out:

Journalist: "Bad luck Shakib, did you not try and play after the rain? What was the discussion that was going through?"

Shakib: "Did we have any option?"

Journo: "No option, but did you try and convince them?" the journalist continued.

Shakib: "Convince whom?" Shakib replied.

Journo: "Umpires and, of course, Rohit Sharma!"

Shakib: "Do I have the ability to convince the umpires?"

Journo: “Accha. Then you were discussing the rivers of Bangladesh? What were you talking to the umpires?"

Shakib: "Now you are asking the right questions. Umpires called us and told us about the revised target, the playing rules, the number of overs we would play."

Journo: "And you all accepted it?"

Shakib: "Yes (acting a little amused)."

Journo: “Beautiful, thank you!"

Despite a 21-ball fifty from Litton, who departed for a 27-ball 60, Bangladesh lost the plot after his dismissal once play resumed post the rain break. They were given a target of 151 runs in 16 overs and, thus, continued the run-chase with 85 more needed off the last 54 balls. While they had the momentum, they lost wickets at regular intervals and panicked whereas Indian bowlers -- led by twin scalps each from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya -- and fielders rose to the occasion to take India to a thrilling five-run win and move closer to a semi-final berth.