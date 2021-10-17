T20 WC: MS Dhoni joins Team India camp as Virat Kohli & Co. begin preparations - see pics

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined Team India's camp as the Virat Kohli & Co. begin their preparations for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign, BCCI on Sunday (October 17) released pictures of Dhoni with some Indian players. The tournament is underway in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Former Team India skipper Dhoni was appointed as the team's mentor last month and has joined the Indian camp after leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth Indian Premier League title.

The BCCI's official Twitter account shared images of Dhoni interacting with Team India, with the comment: "Extending a very warm welcome to the KING. @msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role."

Virat Kohli, India's captain, stated on Saturday (October 16) that having MS Dhoni as a mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will benefit his team.

"Massive experience. He is quite excited about getting back in this environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us, when we were starting our careers at the time he played and now he has the same opportunity to continue the same again."

"Especially for the younger guys who are in early stages of their career, just experience that he has gained over the years and having conversations with him about the game," said Kohli during a Captain's Call organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

"Such practical inputs and such intricate details of where the game is going and where we can improve. He makes a difference when he is in a leadership role in any team, absolutely delighted to have him in this environment. He will certainly boost the morale of the team further," he added.