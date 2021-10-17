MS Dhoni to be the 1st player to be kept by CSK if retentions are allowed ahead of IPL mega auction - Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have no doubts about retaining captain MS Dhoni if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allows retentions for all eight teams ahead of the mega player auction. All eight teams are set for a major revamp of their respective squads as BCCI is set to conduct a mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

Two new teams will be added to the league's roster from the 2022 season and the board will look to give a fair chance to all teams to make their squads from scratch once again. Dhoni 'will be the first name' on the retention list if the franchises are allowed to retain players ahead of the mega auction.

As per a CSK source, Dhoni's future with the Yellow Army will depend on the retentions rules framed by BCCI ahead of the new season. The source stated that Dhoni will be the first man to be retained by the team.

"MS will be the first man to be retained, there is no doubt about it. But first of all we need to know the retention rules, which we are not aware of as of now. If we can retain (players), Dhoni will be first to save," a CSK source told Sports Tak.

Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a magnificent triumph in IPL 2021 as the Men in Yellow went on to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final on Friday (October 15) to lift their fourth title. Dhoni was instrumental in his side's success as a captain and proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest leaders of all time.

Dhoni has been leading CSK since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and has captained the side in all 12 seasons that they have been part of the tournament. He has led CSK to four titles and a staggering nine finals. He remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history.

However, Dhoni is now in the final lap of what has been a glorious career and clearly struggled with the bat during IPL 2021. He has already retired from international cricket and there remain doubts over his future in the IPL. Nonetheless, CSK are reportedly certain of retaining their icon and captain if the rules allow.

"Which team or franchise would not want to retain a man like Dhoni. Two new teams will be added, so it would be great to see the competition. There are many things which we will have to see but as of now, I can only say that we will go for Dhoni. The rest we will see and go by rules set by the BCCI," said the source.

