T20 World Cup: 'Having MS Dhoni as mentor will benefit team,' says Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, India's captain, stated on Saturday that having MS Dhoni as the mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will benefit Team India. On October 24, India will play Pakistan in the first match of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Massive experience. He is quite excited about getting back in this environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us, when we were starting our careers at the time he played and now he has the same opportunity to continue the same again, "Kohli said this during an International Cricket Council (ICC) Captain's Call ahead of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

He added, "Especially for the younger guys who are in early stages of their career, just experience that he has gained over the years and having conversations with him about the game."

"Such practical inputs and such intricate details of where the game is going and where we can improve. He makes a difference when he is in a leadership role in any team, absolutely delighted to have him in this environment. He will certainly boost the morale of the team further," he added.

Kohli said of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's participation in the T20 World Cup: "His economy rate continued to be top-notch in the IPL, he has always been known for this, and his experience comes to the fore. I think his experience and accuracy have always been priceless for the team. He is back to full fitness which augers really well for our team. I am sure he will get assistance with the new ball."

Kohli responded to a question regarding India's performance in the previous two T20 World Cups by saying: "It was quite frustrating to go out the way we did in the 2016 T20 World Cup, but to a deserving side I thought. West Indies was the best team in that tournament, playing the best cricket as a team I felt and they thoroughly deserved to win that tournament. We had a heartbreak against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup finals as well, that tells us as far as our T20 cricket is concerned, we have always had a strong side."

