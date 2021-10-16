MS Dhoni's CSK claim 4th title: Complete list of IPL winners since 2008

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) completed an incredible turnaround in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they went on to lift their 4th title after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on Friday. CSK had finished a lowly seventh and missed out on a spot in the playoffs last season but bounced back strongly to win the trophy this year.

One of the most successful teams in the history of IPL, CSK proved why they are one of the best sides to have graced the league with a stupendous performance throughout the season. They were the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs and the first to enter the final after a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier.

CSK got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final to clinch their fourth IPL trophy. CSK rode on Faf du Plessis' brilliant 86 and crucial knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad (32), Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37) to post a strong total of 192 runs on the board after being asked to bat first in the final.

Despite getting off to a good start with their openers Shubman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) posting a 91-run stand for the opening wicket, KKR crumbled under pressure and lost wickets in quick intervals to give away the game. Their middle-order failed to deliver as CSK bowlers ran riot to ensure a comprehensive win for Dhoni's Yellow Army.

CSK remain the second most successful side in IPL history in terms of trophies with four titles to their name while Mumbai Indians sit at the top with five trophies. Here is a look at the winners of the Indian Premier League over the years since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

Year Winners 2008 Rajasthan Royals 2009 Deccan Chargers 2010 Chennai Super Kings 2011 Chennai Super Kings 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders 2013 Mumbai Indians 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders 2015 Mumbai Indians 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2017 Mumbai Indians 2018 Chennai Super Kings 2019 Mumbai Indians 2020 Mumbai Indians 2021 Chennai Super Kings

CSK and Mumbai Indians are the only teams to have won the IPL trophy in back-to-back seasons. The two teams have dominated the league over the last few years and share a staggering nine trophies between them out of the total 14.

A number of players played a key role in CSK's title-winning campaign with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur among others impresisng with the bat and the ball respectively.