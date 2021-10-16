Stephen Fleming or Mahela Jayawardene - Who is the most successful coach in IPL history?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) completed a dream comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they went on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 4 wickets in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday to lift their fourth IPL trophy after missing out on a spot in the playoffs last season. It was an incredible turnaround from CSK, who were playing their ninth final and emerged on top.

CSK are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League with four titles to their name. Captain MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming have played an instrumental role in CSK's success over the years. While Dhoni has led the franchise since 2008, Fleming has been the head coach since 2009.

Fleming became the most successful coach in the history of IPL after inspiring CSK to their fourth title at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday. He surpassed Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene as the most successful coach in the league so far.

Stephen Fleming vs Mahela Jayawardene - Who is the most successful head coach in IPL?

Fleming has won four titles as the head coach of CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Jayawardene has won three titles with Mumbai Indians as the head coach of the side in 2017, 2019 and 2020. Fleming and Jayawardene remain the only coaches in IPL to have won consecutive IPL titles.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid set to replace Ravi Shastri as team India's new head coach after T20 World Cup 2021

Fleming was the first to achieve the feat when CSK won the IPL title in 2010 and 2011. Jayawardene achieved the feat when Mumbai Indians won back-to-back trophies in 2019 and 2020. MI couldn't complete a hat-trick of IPL titles as CSK went on to clinch the trophy this year.

Fleming currently is the most successful head coach in the IPL and has pipped Jayawardene, who has three titles to his credit. However, Mumbai Indians remain ahead of CSK as the most successful IPL team with five titles under their belt.