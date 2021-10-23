T20 WC: 'India are unbeaten against Pakistan but you can't decide anything in a T20 match,' says Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir expressed his thoughts on the Indo-Pak clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is underway in UAE and Oman. Amir also gave insights on the epic rivalry between the two nations and which team has the edge in the blockbuster match on Sunday (October 24).

"To be honest, you cannot predict much in T20 cricket. As far as India vs Pakistan is concerned, you can say that India are unbeaten against Pakistan until now but you can't really decide anything in a T20 match," Amir said on the show Uncut.

"But I will give India the edge because their players recently played the IPL here. So, they know the conditions better than Pakistan. The prediction for me will be 60-40. 10 percent I will give India."

"India vs Pakistan is always under pressure. Babar is leading the team and is performing well. This is a plus point for Pakistan. His pair with Rizwan is doing well. Pakistan's batting is not doing too badly to be honest," he added.

India have a 12-0 record against Pakistan in Twenty20 and 50-overs World Cups and they will hope to extend that streak in their tournament opener against their arch-rivals.

The bilateral series between the two has been suspended due to political reasons. The two teams last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam refused to dwell on the past in his first global tournament as a Pakistan skipper.

"We are not focused on what happened in the past, but looking forward to what lies ahead. It's important to start well, and make an early impact. We are excited to be here," he said.