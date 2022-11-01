T20 WC: 'He's come to training...' - Dravid provides update on Dinesh Karthik's fitness ahead of IND-BAN tie

Dinesh Karthik suffered an injury while keeping wickets during India's low-scoring thriller versus South Africa in the Men's T20 World Cup 2022, on Sunday (October 30) in Perth. After two successive wins, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue locked horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa and managed only a modest 133 for 9, riding on Suryakumar Yadav's 40-ball 66.

In reply, the Proteas slipped and were reduced to 40 for 3 before fifties from Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller (59 not out) propelled them to a five-wicket win in the last over. During the run-chase, Karthik suffered a cramp on his back and left the field with Rishabh Pant donning the gloves in the final overs.

Ahead of India's next game, where they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday (November 02), head coach Rahul Dravid spilled the beans on Karthik and gave an update. In the pre-match presser, the former Indian captain said, "He's pulled up pretty well today. Unfortunately, he had that spasm when he jumped to collect a bouncer and then he landed badly, in a way that he did his back in a little bit. But with treatment and some days, he's pulled up pretty well this morning. He's come to training and so, we will be assessing it."

"We will see how it goes and how he pulls up tomorrow morning after a good practice session today. We will put him through his paces and ensure that we have given him a good workout and then see how he pulls up tomorrow morning before making a final decision," Dravid added.

Karthik has played his best T20I innings versus the Bangla Tigers, during the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final (wiht an unbeaten 8-ball 29*). Hence, he will be desperate to regain fitness and also return to his scoring ways after no such worthy contribution with the bat so far in the competition.