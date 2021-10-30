T20 WC: Decoding Pakistan cricket: 404 not found

On September 17, New Zealand cancel Pakistan tour on security grounds. England follow suit. Just a month before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan cricket is in chaos. Ramiz Raja, Pakistan's former captain, has just taken over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman post and is facing the chin music from the word go. Thus, fans looked upto Ramiz to clean up the mess as dark clouds promised to reappear once again in Pakistan cricket.

Before the T20 WC, while majority of top-sides' key players were adjusting to the conditions and nature of surfaces on offer in the UAE, by playing the IPL 2021 final leg, Pakistan cricketers had no choice but to resort to domestic cricket. The National T20 Cup became their final stage for dress rehearsal at home. Nonetheless, they didn't complain. Moreover, the pain and humiliation of shifting base to UAE, after the 2009 Lahore terror attack, was finally going to repay them in some way as they entering the T20 WC fully aware of the conditions on offer.

While the morale of the cricket-crazy nation was at an all-time low, following New Zealand's withdrawal, Ramiz asked players to channel their aggression on the field. There was silence in Pakistan cricket but one could sense that it was a calm before the storm. Pakistan were once again cornered in world cricket, however, the sun was just waiting to shine on them at the right moment.

As soon as the World Cup commenced, Babar Azam-led Men in Green shunned Star Sports' six-year-long immensely-popular 'Mauka Mauka' ad by beating India by ten wickets and registering their first-ever WC victory over the arch-rivals on the 13th attempt.

ALSO READ | T20 WC: Pak fans with tickets stuck outside as ticketless Afghan groups break queue to enter stadium - Watch

The second game for the one-time winners was a grudge match, as Babar & Co. faced Kane Williamson-led New Zealand. If they were charged up to shut the outside noise versus India once and for all, Pakistan produced another top-notch effort to beat Kiwis and complete their vengeance.

Two wins. Let me rephrase it. Two CLINICAL wins and Pakistan were beaming in confidence as their fans rejoiced whereas the experts and former cricketers were left bemused seeing Pakistan's consistency.

It isn't that much is never expected of Pakistan. They are among the top-three T20I sides in ICC rankings. The Asian giants have three ICC titles. However, consistency never goes hand-in-hand with Pakistan cricket.

As pointed out by Nasser Hussain, Pakistan are always 'one minute down and the other minute up'. If there's one team who excels or enjoys their unpredictable tag, it has to be Pakistan. West Indies is a close second. But, there's no one who keeps world cricket in the shadows of doubt more than the Men in Green. They often huff and puff in showpiece events and suddenly enter the knockouts where no team fancies taking them on.

There is no certified ploy to plot Pakistan's downfall when they're onsong. In such cases, it is Pakistan who themselves write their own fate.

ALSO READ | WATCH: When unruly Pakistan, Afghanistan fans fought during last ICC face-off between Asian giants

While one is still waiting for the 'real Pakistan cricket team' to show up in the T20 WC, Babar & Co. look like a side working relentlessly to shrug off their unpredictable tag and become most-consistent.

With their third consecutive win, over Afghanistan on Friday (October 29), Men in Green are on the cusp of entering the semis. They also look destined to top their group (Pool B). When they are at their unpredictable best, teams pray to not meet them in the knockouts. Imagine what will happen when one of them will have to face a rampant and in-form Pakistan in the semis.

The Babars, Shaheens, Maliks, Rizwans, Asifs, etc. have kept things simple. They've instilled a sense of confidence, positivity and belief that they will take revenge on every team after being cornered and pushed aside.

Pakistan are now surely the hungry predators. It is safe to claim that the dark evening of September 17 has reignited the fire within Team Pakistan. They've got rid of their unpredictability. Now, what next?

Phew! Try as much, there's no decoding Pakistan ever!