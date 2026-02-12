T20 WC 2026 | India opener Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, will he play vs Namibia - Here's what Tilak Varma said

India opener Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from hospital ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia but his participation in the match remains uncertain. India play Namibia in Group A fixture on Thursday (Feb 12) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Abhishek, who was admitted to hospital following a stomach infection, was discharged on Wednesday (Feb 11), confirmed Tilak Varma on the eve of India vs Namibia match. Varma also confirmed that a call on dashing opener's participation will be taken on match day, that is Thursday (Feb 12), ahead of the contest. In case Abhishek, who got out on golden duck against USA in India's first match on Feb 7, does not make it to playing XI, Sanju Samson can get a chance to open along with Ishan Kishan.

Tilak offers update on Abhishek's health ahead of India vs Namibia T20 WC 2026 match

“When we reached Delhi, Abhishek needed examinations," Varma told reporters on the eve (Feb 11) of the match against Namibia. "So all that went fine, he has been discharged from hospital today. We have got one more day left before the game tomorrow so we will decide by tomorrow, check how he feels and then take a call."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Varma also confirmed that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the first match with illness, is fit and expected to be back for second match of India's title defence.

"He is doing better and as I said, we have got one more day. So, hopefully, he will be back in the team. If he is doing better, then team takes a call and I think he will be back tomorrow for the second game," Varma said.

India get Ishan Kishan injury scare