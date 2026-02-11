T20 WC 2026: Thriller for ages! Relive SA vs AFG double super over drama at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

Afghanistan needed 13 off last six balls against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (Feb 11) during the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match but went on to lost the game after two super overs. In the last over of regulation innings, Rabad started with a no-ball and a wide to bring the equation down to 11 off 6. A six came between two dot balls, bringing required runs to 5 off three balls. With just one wicket in hand, Afghanistan got another no-ball and ran two runs, bringing the equation down to 2 off three balls. Noor Ahmed then hit the free-hit to long off, scampered back for a double but Fazalhaq Farooqi was short of his crease at non-strike and a run out was given - only way to take a wicket on a free-hit. The scores were level at 187 and the match went into super over, only for more drama.

AFG vs SA, Super Over 1

Afghanistan batted first with Azmatullah and Gurbaz at the crease while Ngidi bowled for South Africa. Afghanistan scored 17 runs in the over without losing a wicket. While bowling, Farooqi was hit for a six on the second ball by Dewald Brewis. The bowler responded with a wicket on the next ball, leaving 11 off last 3 balls. 10 runs came in the next 3 balls, including a six on the last one and the match went into another super over.

AFG - 17/0

Ball 1 (Ngidi to Azmat) - 4 Runs

Ball 2 (Ngidi to Azmat) - 6 Runs

Ball 3 (Ngidi to Azmat) - 1 Run

Ball 4 (Ngidi to Gurbaz) - 1 Run

Ball 5 (Ngidi to Azmat) - 4 Runs

Ball 6 (Ngidi to Azmat) - 1 Run

SA - 17/1

Ball 1 (Farooqi to Miller) - 1 Run

Ball 2 (Farooqi to Brewis) - 6 Runs

Ball 3 (Farooqi to Brewis) - WICKET

Ball 4 (Farooqi to Stubbs) - 4 Runs

Ball 5 (Farooqi to Stubbs) - DOT

Ball 6 (Farooqi to Stubbs) - 6 Runs

AFG vs SA, Super Over 2

South Africa batted first this time, Azmatullah bowled to Stubbs and Miller - the duo scored 23 runs, thanks to three sixes and two doubles. In reply, Afghnistan sent Nabi and Gurbaz to bat and the former missed the first ball by spinner Keshav Maharaj before being out on second. Needing 24 off last four balls, Gurbaz smashed three back-to-back sixes as Afghans dared to do impossible. Maharaj then bowled a wide and the equation came to 5 off 1, a four would have gotten the match into the third super over but alas, Gurbaz got out and the match ended in SA's favour - somehow.

SA - 23/0

Ball 1 (Azmat to Stubbs) - 6 Runs

Ball 2 (Azmat to Stubbs) - 1 Run

Ball 3 (Azmat to Miller) - 2 Runs

Ball 4 (Azmat to Miller) - 6 Runs

Ball 5 (Azmat to Miller) - 6 Runs

Ball 6 (Azmat to Miller) - 2 Runs

AFG - 19/2