/T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton de Kock overtakes AB de Villiers as highest run scorer for SA in T20 WCs

Quinton de Kock is now the leading run-scorer for South Africa in T20 World Cups. The left-hand batter overtook AB de Villiers in the chart during his blistering 41-ball 59 agains Afghanistan on Wednesday (Feb 11) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Group D T20 World Cup 2026 match. QDK now has 737 runs in T20 World Cups for South Africa - 20 more than ABD's 717. Both the players took same number of innings to reach their respective milstone - 29 innings. QDK scored his runs at an average of 26 and a strike-rate of 134 while AB did it at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of 143. Both the players have same number of fifties as well - 5 each. QDK, however, has the highest individual score of 74 while ABD had 79 not out as his highest score in T20 World Cups.

South Africa players to score most runs in T20 World Cups

The top five list of players to score most runs in T20 World Cups for South Africa also includes JP Duminy (568), David Miller (482), and Aiden Markram (448). De Kock, during his record-breaking innings, hit five fours and three sixes, taking him just two short of ABD's 30 sixes in T20 WCs - the most for Proteas.

Quinton de Kock - 737 Runs

AB de Villiers - 717 Runs

JP Duminy - 568 Runs

David Miller - 482 Runs

Aiden Markram - 448 Runs

