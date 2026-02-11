/T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton de Kock overtakes AB de Villiers as highest run scorer for SA in T20 WCs

Quinton de Kock is now the leading run-scorer for South Africa in T20 World Cups. The left-hand batter overtook AB de Villiers in the chart during his blistering 41-ball 59 agains Afghanistan on Wednesday (Feb 11) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Group D T20 World Cup 2026 match. QDK now has 737 runs in T20 World Cups for South Africa - 20 more than ABD's 717. Both the players took same number of innings to reach their respective milstone - 29 innings. QDK scored his runs at an average of 26 and a strike-rate of 134 while AB did it at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of 143. Both the players have same number of fifties as well - 5 each. QDK, however, has the highest individual score of 74 while ABD had 79 not out as his highest score in T20 World Cups.
South Africa players to score most runs in T20 World Cups
The top five list of players to score most runs in T20 World Cups for South Africa also includes JP Duminy (568), David Miller (482), and Aiden Markram (448). De Kock, during his record-breaking innings, hit five fours and three sixes, taking him just two short of ABD's 30 sixes in T20 WCs - the most for Proteas.
- Quinton de Kock - 737 Runs
- AB de Villiers - 717 Runs
- JP Duminy - 568 Runs
- David Miller - 482 Runs
- Aiden Markram - 448 Runs
QDK-Rickelton power SA innings va South Africa
After being put in to bat first, South Africa didn't have a very good start as skipper Markram (5) departed in the third over at a team score of 12 runs. QDK then paired up with Ryan Rickelton and the duo added 114 runs in 12.1 overs and put their team on the top. The partnership was broken by Afghan spinner Rashid Khan who dismissed De Kock. Rickelton (61 off 28) departed in the same over and Afghans had a comeback. Dewald Brevis (23 off 19) and Miller (20 off 15) took their team past 150 as South Africa finished at 187/6 in 20 overs. For Afghnistan, Azamtullah Omarzai took 3/41 while Rashid pitched in with 2/28 and Fazalhaq Farooqi took 1/32.