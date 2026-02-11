/T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh sport advisor Nazrul blames boycott on BCB and players

Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul has thrown the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and players under the bus for not playing ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Nazrul's statement came on Tuesday (Feb 11) while talking to the reporters after ICC's decision not levy any penalties on the cricket board for missing the tournament. Nazrul, in a u-turn, said that the decision to miss the onoing T20 WC was taken by the BCB and the players, not the government. Earlier, when the discussion were going on about Bangladesh's participation, Nazrul had said that the Bangaldesh's government had decided not to send the team India and the cricket board is just carrying out the orders.

Bangladesh sports advisor blames non-particiaption on BCB, players

"There is no question of regret [at being excluded from the World Cup]," Nazrul said at a media conference. "This decision was taken by the BCB and the players as they made sacrifices for the safety of the country's cricket, the safety of the people and to protect national dignity."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The ICC, after many rounds of discussions, has decided to not levy any penalties on Bangladesh for missing the T20 World Cup 2026 as well as giving them hosting rights of one ICC event between 2028 to 2031, subjcet to conditions.

"The ICC has said there will be no sanctions and that Bangladesh will be considered for hosting an international tournament," Nazrul said. "This is a brilliant achievement. I salute the Bangladesh Cricket Board."

Why Bangladesh did not play in T20 World Cup 2026