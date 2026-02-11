/'May not look like...': England Test skipper Ben Stokes shares face injury update after surgery

England Test captain Ben Stokes, who was hit by a cricket ball in the face last week, has successfully undergone surgery for the same. Stokes, who plays only red-ball cricket for England, was part of England Lions' white-ball coaching set-up under Andrew Flintoff when the incident took place. The England Test skipper had shared a rather nasty picture of the injury on social media. After the surgery, Stokes shared another picture, on Tuesday (Feb 10), with the captaion: "May not look like it but the surgery was a success." Stokes is now back in England for recovery and isn't playing any part in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Stokes shares face injury update

Last week, England Test skipper had shared a photo of himself with face smashed by the ball and a caption: "You should see the state of the cricket ball." The 34-year-old clearly found it amusing. After the sugery, hopefully he'll recover soon and there's enough time left before England play their next Test, agaist New Zealand at home, on June 4 - Stokes's 35th birthday. Stokes will remain the captain of the Test side or not is still a question unanswered with review pending by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following 1-4 loss in away Ashes.

Who will lead England in Tests if Stokes is ousted? If ECB decides to part ways with Stokes as England Test skipper, Harry Brook, who is currently leading the side in white-ball cricket, is the logical option. Brook, however, himself is dealing with the aftermath of a discliplinary issue which took place prior to the Ashes on white-ball tour of New Zealand.