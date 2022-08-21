'It was draining'- Dhanashree Verma dismisses divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, offers 'real life update'

Dhanashree Verma recently addressed rumours that have been doing the rounds over social media about the status of her relationship with star Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal. The update comes merely days after Chahal addressed these rumours with a post on social media.

Verma took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement with her fans, dismissing rumours about the couple parting ways with each other. In the latest post that was shared by her, she revealed that she had suffered a ligament tear.

In the same statement, she admitted that she was disappointed at the fact that people had resorted to spreading baseless rumours about her relationship during her time of need.

"This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least," Dhanashree stated.

She further admitted that the ordeal had only bolstered her faith in herself and her relationship with Chahal. She declared that this conundrum had proved that they could weather the hardships that come with having a public life.

"I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me. Infact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life," she further wrote.