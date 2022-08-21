'Difficult to bowl to him'- Yuzvendra Chahal comments on Hardik Pandya's prospects

Yuzvendra Chahal recently offered fans some insight into the role that Hardik Pandya plays in the Indian cricket team, admitting that he was one of the most talented players on the team with respect to his ability to bowl and bat.

He admitted that Pandya was one of the most versatile batsmen on the squad. He also commented on how Pandya has improved as a bowler. Although Pandya was previously utilised as a lower-order batsman, Chahal believes he has matured enough to bat higher up in the order.

"Hardik has changed completely, we saw him batting at No.7 earlier. I think when he went to Gujarat Titans from Mumbai Indians, he realised he can bat higher up the order. Any batter who can hit right from the crease, it is difficult to bowl to him. He is batting like a proper batter, which has given us more strength."

Although batting has always been Pandya's forte, Chahal believes he has truly come into his own as a crucial addition to the bowling team. He admitted that his bouncers are rather deceptive.

"He is bowling his four overs also, with him coming back, it has really helped our side. He bowls a quick bouncer, if you see it from square off, his bouncer is really deceptive. It shows how much he worked hard when he was out due to injury."

Although Pandya did not feature in India's squad to take on Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series as the management moved to rest him, he will be making an appearance in the forthcoming Asia Cup squad, which is set to kick off on August 27 in UAE.