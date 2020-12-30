T Natarajan could make Test debut in third Test vs Australia as Umesh Yadav suffers calf injury

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 30, 2020, 12.56 PM(IST)

T Natarajan could make Test debut in third Test vs Australia as Umesh Yadav suffers calf injury Photograph:( AFP )

Indian pacer Thangarasu Natarajan’s stocks continue to rise sharply as the left-arm pacer is likely to make his Test debut for India in the third Test against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. Reportedly, T Natarajan has been added to the Indian Test squad after Umesh Yadav suffered a calf injury that is likely to keep him out of the New Year’s Test. 

Natarajan came in the eyes of world cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the pacer impressed everyone with his sharp accuracy and ability to pick wickets. 

Natarajan was rewarded with Team India debut during the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against Australia. Natarajan took two wickets in his ODI debut and six wickets in the three-match T20I series at a splendid economy of 6.91.

With India looking to add variety in Umesh Yadav’s absence, Natarajan could get his Test debut ahead of Navdeep Saini. 

"The selectors had added Shardul Thakur (Mumbai paceman) as a replacement for Mohammed Shami (out with a fractured forearm), and there is Navdeep Saini too, but it's very much likely that Natrajan would be preferred given that he brings variation to the attack. Also, like Mitchell Starc does for Nathan Lyon, he would create footmarks which spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can exploit," a source told TOI on Sunday.

India will also be boosted by the availability of Rohit Sharma after the veteran Indian batsmen completed his 14-day hard quarantine on Wednesday. However, it would be interesting to see whether the visitors will make any more change to a winning combination.

India and Australia will lock horns in the third Test at the SCG, starting from January 7.
 

