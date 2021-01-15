T Natarajan becomes first Indian cricketer to debut across formats in a tour

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 15, 2021, 05.26 PM(IST)

T Natarajan becomes first Indian cricketer to debut across formats in a single tour Photograph:( AFP )

Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make international debut across all three formats during the same tour. Natarajan was initially named in the Indian squad as a net bowler but with injuries hampering the visitors, the 29-year-old went on to feature in all three formats of the game in the series.  

Natarajan was one of the debutants in the Indian side with Washington Sundar being the other player. Natarajan's story has been one for the ages. He was playing tennis-ball cricket a few years back but excellent performances in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) helped him gain public interest. His impressive performances helped him getting picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His performances, especially his ability to bowl yorkers at will, in IPL 2020 were lauded by all.

The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was then picked by the Indian squad as a net bowler but with injuries plaguing the Indian team, Natarajan played all three formats in India's ongoing tour of Australia.  

He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2, which India won by 13 runs. He ended up with two wickets. He was then played in the three-match T20I series where he scalped six wickets. 

Natarajan was handed his Test cap – no. 300 – by India's bowling coach Bharat Arun as the debutant went on to pick two crucial wickets on Day 1 of the Brisbane Test. 

“Nattu (Natarajan) bowled well. He brought us back in the game. (Matthew) Wade and Marnus (Labuschagne) had a 120 odd-run partnership and, he took both of them out. It feels good to make my debut alongside him,” Washington Sundar, the debutant in Brisbane Test, said about the pacer after end of day's play. 

Australia finished Day 1 on 274/5 and India will look to scalp quick wickets on Day 2 to put pressure on the hosts. 

