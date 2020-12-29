Sydney Cricket Ground to host third Test vs India, confirms Cricket Australia

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is set to host the third Test between India and Australia, scheduled to start from January 7. There were dark clouds looming over the venue of the New Year’s Test between Australia and India with a fresh COVID-19 cluster emerging in Sydney. However, Cricket Australia has ratified the decision to go ahead with the original schedule with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

December’s COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney forced NSW authorities, Queensland government and Cricket Australia to get into lengthy discussions across the past two weeks.

However, players are likely to be forced into quarantine and will be only allowed to train, according to reports.

The interim CEO of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley, remained committed to an SCG Test even as key stakeholders desired to play the New Year’s Test in Melbourne, which hosted the Boxing Day Test. However, Hockley believed that he could deliver the much-awaited match to the NSW government, the fans and the SCG, as scheduled.

There is a feeling of optimism within Cricket Australia that it can deliver the last two Test of the four-match series without a hitch.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO, said that health advice from the NSW Government and collaboration with both the NSW and Queensland Governments helped make the decision.

"Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men's international series as scheduled," Hockley said.

"We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country. To date, we have been able to deliver a safe and successful summer thanks to our detailed biosecurity protocols and the amazing work of so many great people behind the scenes.

"To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year's Test at the SCG, which has a wonderful recent history of hosting the Pink Test and Jane McGrath Day on the third day of play.

"We are confident that both this match, and the fourth Test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner and thus round out what has been a magnificent men's international program this summer.

"We are very grateful to the Queensland Government for their willingness to work with us to deliver the series as planned in a manner that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, officials, staff and the wider community as its top priority.

"In response to the public health situation in NSW and the requirements of the Queensland Government, CA will put in place appropriate biosecurity measures and we thank all players, staff and broadcasters for their cooperation to play the matches safely."