Ajinkya Rahane joins MS Dhoni in a rare list as India win Boxing Day Test vs Australia

Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday joined former Indian captain MS Dhoni in a rare list of captains to have won their first three Tests. Rahane led India to a memorable eight-wicket win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rahane became the second Indian captain to win each of this first three Tests a captain after MS Dhoni. Rahane first led India in a Test match against Australia in Dharamsala which the hosts won by eight wickets in 2016/17.

Rahane’s second Test win as a captain came against Afghanistan in what was a one-off Test in Bengaluru in 2018 where the hosts defeated Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs. And his third win as a Test captain came on Tuesday as India defeated Australia by eight wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ajinkya Rahane as skipper:

Beat Australia by eight wickets, Dharamsala 2016/17

Beat Afghanistan by innings and 262 runs, Bengaluru 2018

Beat Australia by eight wickets, MCG 2020/21 *

Furthermore, Melbourne became India’s best away ground as the visitors registered their fourth win in the iconic stadium (in 14 Tests). India’s second-most wins at an overseas venue are at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain (3 in 13 Tests) with Sabina Park in Kingston, and SSC in Colombo all locked at three wins for India.

Most wins for India at an overseas venue:

4 MCG, Melbourne (14 Tests)

3 Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain (13 Tests)

3 Sabina Park, Kingston (13 Tests)

3 SSC, Colombo (9 Tests)

Now, India would be looking to carry the winning run when they take the field for the third Test from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

