'Couldn't be happier for Jinks' - Virat Kohli lauds Ajinkya Rahane & Co. for historic win in Boxing Day Test

India on Tuesday completed a remarkable comeback in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia as the visitors won the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli, who is in India on paternity leave, congratulated the Indian cricket team for their historic win at the MCG while especially lauding stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for leading the entire team to the win.

India, without the likes of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, dominated the proceedings from the word go and showed immense character to bounce back from a scathing defeat in Adelaide.

“What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here,” tweeted Kohli on Tuesday right after India’s eight-wicket win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test.

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020 ×

Indian bowlers didn’t let the Aussies settle in and wrapped up their innings on 195 runs before posting 326 runs courtesy a fine century from Rahane. Australia, in the second innings, failed to bounce back into the game and were bundled out for 200 runs. With a target of 70 runs, Indian openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal started the chase on a positive note but the latter was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Cheteshwar Pujara, too, was sent packing soon by Pat Cummins.

However, Gill and Rahane made sure that India cross the winning line comfortably and bury the ghosts of Adelaide with ease. India have now levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 and will be looking to carry the momentum in the third Test.

“Really proud of all the players. Played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants Siraj and Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see. Character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings. The talk was all about showing the attitude and intent on the field. As I said, character. Adelaide was about one hour that took the game away from us. Lots to learn for even now. Australia applied themselves with their last five wickets,” said Rahane after the match.



