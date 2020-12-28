ICC Spirit of the Decade Award: When MS Dhoni recalled Ian Bell during Nottingham Test in 2011- Watch

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni on Friday became the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade with Dhoni’s move of recalling England batsman Ian Bell in the Nottingham Test in 2011 between India and England winning the coveted award by a unanimous vote.

Dhoni was voted unanimously for his tremendous gesture of calling back Bell after the England batsman was adjudged run-out after some confusion.

In the match between England and India in Nottingham in 2011, Bell was batting on 137 when he slashed a delivery towards the backward point fielder.

Praveen Kumar chased the ball but couldn’t stop it from hitting the boundary rope after a diving effort. Kumar didn’t know about the situation and threw the ball towards the wicket-keeper’s end where the fielder ran Bell out.

The third umpire, too, gave Bell out. With Bell walking back to the pavilion, disappointedly, he was asked to stop by the umpires. The Indian team walked towards Bell and MS Dhoni took the appeal back and called back Bell to continue his innings.

Back in the time, Dhoni’s gesture was largely lauded by the fans and pundits and after a gap of nine years, Dhoni’s tremendous gesture and sportsman spirit have been awarded with the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

Meanwhile, current Indian captain Virat Kohli was named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade and Men’s ODI Player of the Decade. Australian batsman Steve Smith was awarded the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Decade while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan was named ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.

