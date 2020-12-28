Virat Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, ODI Player of the Decade - Check full list

Virat Kohli, India’s captain in all formats of the game, has been named as International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s ODI Player of the Decade as well as the Sir Garfield Sober's Male Cricketer of the Decade as the governing body announced the result of the ICC Decade Awards on Monday. Australian batsman Steve Smith was named ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade whereas Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been named ICC Men's T20 Player of the Decade.

Kohli’s stature in world cricket continues to grow with the swashbuckling right handed-batsman now being named as the ICC Male Player of the Decade. Kohli accumulated most runs in the last decade with a staggering 20, 396 runs under his belt. The Indian skipper also posted more centuries - 66 - in the last decade and also most half-centuries 94. Kohli also had the highest average (70+ innings) - 56.97 and also lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

"My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field."



📽️ Virat Kohli reacts to winning the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/MF7LDRhg3v — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020 ×

🇮🇳 VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



🔝 Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period

💯 39 centuries, 48 fifties

🅰️ 61.83 average

✊ 112 catches



A run machine 💥🙌 pic.twitter.com/0l0cDy4TYz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020 ×

Australian batsman Steve Smith was named ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade whereas Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been named ICC Men's T20 Player of the Decade. Steve Smith, who was named Men's Test Player of the Decade, amassed 7040 runs in the last decade with a breathtaking average of 65.79. He scored 26 centuries and 28 fifties in this period, in what has been a rollercoaster of a ride for the Aussie maestro.

🇦🇺 STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



🏏 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period

🅰️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50

💯 26 hundreds, 28 fifties



Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020 ×

Rashid Khan, meanwhile, got awarded for his meteoric rise, as he bagged 89 wickets in this period and averaged just 12.62. The Afghan maestro scalped three four-wicket hauls and two five-fers in the shortest format of the game.

🇦🇫 RASHID KHAN is the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



☝️ Highest wicket-taker in the #ICCAwards period ➜ 89

🅰️ 12.62 average 🤯

💥 Three four-wicket hauls, two five-fors



What a story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y59Y6nCs98 — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020 ×

MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.

🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏



The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020 ×

Whereas Australian women cricketer Ellyse Perry won the Women's T20I and ODI Cricketer of the Year along with winning Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade. Perry, in T20Is, scored 1155 runs at an average of 30.39 and picked up 89 wickets while winning the T20 World Cup in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade 🙌



🏏 4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period

☝️ 213 wickets

🤯 Four-time @T20WorldCup champion

🏆 @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion



A clean sweep for Perry ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020 ×

In ODIs, Perry scored 2621 runs at an average of 68.97. She picked up 98 wickets and also lifted the ICC World Cup 2013.

The complete list of winners and nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period –

R Ashwin (India)

Virat Kohli (India) – Winner

Joe Root (England)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Steve Smith (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) – Winner

Mithali Raj (India)

Sarah Taylor (England)

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Test cricket during the performance period

James Anderson (England)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

Virat Kohli (India)

Joe Root (England)

Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

Steve Smith (Australia) – Winner

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s ODI cricket during the performance period

MS Dhoni (India)

Virat Kohli (India) – Winner

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket during the performance period

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Jhulan Goswami (India)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) – Winner

Mithali Raj (India)

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket during the performance period

Aaron Finch (Australia)

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – Winner

Virat Kohli (India)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Imran Tahir (South Africa)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s T20I cricket during the performance period

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) – Winner

Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Associate cricket during the performance period

Richie Berrington (Scotland)

Peter Borren (Netherlands)

Kyle Coetzer (Scotland) – Winner

Paras Khadka (Nepal)

Calum MacLeod (Scotland)

Assad Vala (PNG)

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s Associate cricket during the performance period

Kathryn Bryce (Scotland) – Winner

Sarah Bryce (Scotland)

Natthakan Chantham (Thailand)

Sterre Kalis (Netherlands)

Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand)

Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade – An action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the performance period which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket.