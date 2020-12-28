Virat Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, ODI Player of the Decade - Check full list

Virat Kohli Photograph:( AFP )
Virat Kohli, India’s captain in all formats of the game, has been named as International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s ODI Player of the Decade as well as the Sir Garfield Sober's Male Cricketer of the Decade as the governing body announced the result of the ICC Decade Awards on Monday. Australian batsman Steve Smith was named ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade whereas Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been named ICC Men's T20 Player of the Decade.
Kohli’s stature in world cricket continues to grow with the swashbuckling right handed-batsman now being named as the ICC Male Player of the Decade. Kohli accumulated most runs in the last decade with a staggering 20, 396 runs under his belt. The Indian skipper also posted more centuries - 66 - in the last decade and also most half-centuries 94. Kohli also had the highest average (70+ innings) - 56.97 and also lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.
"My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field."— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
📽️ Virat Kohli reacts to winning the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/MF7LDRhg3v
🇮🇳 VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
🔝 Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period
💯 39 centuries, 48 fifties
🅰️ 61.83 average
✊ 112 catches
A run machine 💥🙌 pic.twitter.com/0l0cDy4TYz
Australian batsman Steve Smith was named ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade whereas Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been named ICC Men's T20 Player of the Decade. Steve Smith, who was named Men's Test Player of the Decade, amassed 7040 runs in the last decade with a breathtaking average of 65.79. He scored 26 centuries and 28 fifties in this period, in what has been a rollercoaster of a ride for the Aussie maestro.
🇦🇺 STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
🏏 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period
🅰️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50
💯 26 hundreds, 28 fifties
Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz
Rashid Khan, meanwhile, got awarded for his meteoric rise, as he bagged 89 wickets in this period and averaged just 12.62. The Afghan maestro scalped three four-wicket hauls and two five-fers in the shortest format of the game.
🇦🇫 RASHID KHAN is the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
☝️ Highest wicket-taker in the #ICCAwards period ➜ 89
🅰️ 12.62 average 🤯
💥 Three four-wicket hauls, two five-fors
What a story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y59Y6nCs98
🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu
Whereas Australian women cricketer Ellyse Perry won the Women's T20I and ODI Cricketer of the Year along with winning Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade. Perry, in T20Is, scored 1155 runs at an average of 30.39 and picked up 89 wickets while winning the T20 World Cup in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.
The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade 🙌— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
🏏 4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period
☝️ 213 wickets
🤯 Four-time @T20WorldCup champion
🏆 @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion
A clean sweep for Perry ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS
In ODIs, Perry scored 2621 runs at an average of 68.97. She picked up 98 wickets and also lifted the ICC World Cup 2013.
Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period –
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period.
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Test cricket during the performance period
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s ODI cricket during the performance period
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket during the performance period
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket during the performance period
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s T20I cricket during the performance period
ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Associate cricket during the performance period
ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s Associate cricket during the performance period
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade – An action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the performance period which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket.