Supreme Court to hear Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah petition for BCCI constitutional changes after 2 weeks

Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah, the two main office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got a lifeline of two weeks after a Super Court of India bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea filed by the Indian board after two weeks. The hearing of the case was today but now has been postponed by two weeks.

The BCCI had filed a petition on April 21 in the Supreme Court of India seeking an extension to the tenures of Shah and Ganguly till 2025. As per the BCCI’s new constitution, that was approved by the apex court in August 2018 on the basis of reforms suggested by Justice RM Lodha committee, a cooling off period of three years in compulsory after completing six years as an office-bearer in state association or the BCCI.

Ganguly had less than a week for his stint as the BCCI president to be completed while Shah’s term has already ended. Notably, Ganguly was the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) whereas Shah was a joint secretary in the Gujrat Cricket Association (GCA).

On Tuesday, IPL spot-fixing case petitioner Aditya Verma, also the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bihar, said his lawyers won't oppose a waiver of cooling-off period when the apex court hears the plea. Verma's original petition led to the Supreme Court forming the Lodha panel which recommended a number of changes, including the cooling-off period.

"I have always maintained that Sourav Ganguly is the best man to lead BCCI. I believe Dada and Jay Shah should get a full term to again stabilise BCCI," Verma told PTI.

"Therefore, on behalf of CAB, I will not have an objection if Dada is allowed to continue as BCCI president. Out of his nine months, four months have already been lost due to coronavirus and any administrator needs time to implement plans and policies."