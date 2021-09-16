Sunil Gavaskar terms R Ashwin's inclusion in T20 WC squad as 'consolation' for England Tests snub

BCCI announced a 15-man squad for Virat Kohli-led Team India's forthcoming T20 World Cup on September 8. While the squad features some surprise inclusions and few notable omission, R Ashwin's comeback has surely made heads turn.

For the unversed, the 34-year-old Ashwin wasn't favoured in the limited-overs squad since mid-2017. However, with Yuzvendra Chahal's dip in form and Washington Sundar's injury, Ashwin was preferred for the T20 WC. Though Ashwin's record in T20 WC is exceptional, with 20 wickets in 15 innings, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar feels it is just a consolation for his England Tests snub.

Ashwin didn't feature in the four Tests versus England, in the United Kingdom, and Gavaskar feels his inclusion is just a consolation as he might still find it tough to find a place in the line-up.

"Ashwin's return is a good thing but we'll have to wait and see if he gets a place in the playing XI. You have selected him in the 15, that's alright, you chose him in the squad in England as well but are not giving him the chance in the XI,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak. "So, he’s perhaps just given a consolation cup to make up for the disappointment that he might have here (in England). Will he play in the XI? Only time will tell,” he added.

Apart from Ashwin, MS Dhoni was also included in the T20 WC squad as a team mentor. On the former Indian captain's return to the Indian dressing room, Gavaskar said, "MS Dhoni being the mentor is bigger news than Ashwin's selection because a captain, who led India to the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup wins, if he's in that camp, then India will immensely benefit from it."

India are placed in Group 2 in the marquee event, along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams who will join from the qualifiers. The Kohli-led Men in Blue will commence their campaign on October 24, versus arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. They will hope to win their second T20 WC after the success in the inaugural edition.