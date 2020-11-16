'Strange feeling': Novak Djokovic on ending 2020 season as world no. 1

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic revealed his feelings after finishing 2020 as number one for a sixth time despite a pandemic-hit season. According to Novak, it has been a "strange feeling".

The Serbian has had a good 2020 season. He won a record-extending eighth Australian Open as well as a record 36th Masters title in Rome, winning four singles titles in all en route to the year-ending number one ranking.

Novak Djokovic held a 39-3 record this season despite plenty cancellations and suspensions between March and August due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Obviously, I'm super proud of it, but I have mixed emotions because of what's going on in the world," Djokovic told the ATP Tour website.

"I can't be ignorant to that, although I have achieved one of the biggest goals in sport. I feel for many people in the world going through hardship and my heart goes out to them."

Djokovic nears Roger Federer's record of being the player with the most number of weeks as world number one in men's tennis. He even equalled his childhood hero Pete Sampras' record who ended the year as number one six times from 1993 to 1998.