Steve Smith hails David Warner after brilliant knock in T20 WC final: 'A lot of people were writing him off'

Australia thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in the final to win the T20 World Cup 2021 title in Dubai on Sunday. Riding on an unbeaten 77 from Mitchell March and a fabulous half-century from David Warner, Aaron Finch & Co. chased down the target of 173 runs with seven balls to spare to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.

It was an intense summit clash between the two top sides of the tournament as the trans-Tasman rivals locked horns at the grandest stage of them all. Batting first, New Zealand rode on skipper Kane Willaimson's magnificent 48-ball 85 to post a fighting total of 172 runs on the board. However, Australia dominated the proceedings in their run-chase.

David Warner, who had a poor IPL 2021 campaign for Sunrises Hyderabad, proved form is temporary but class is permanent as he continued his purple patch in the final. Warner took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners and got Australia off to a good start despite losing his opening partner Finch cheaply on 5 off 7 balls.

Warner looked unstoppable as he slammed 4 fours and three sixes in his 53 off 38 balls and combined with Marsh (77) to add an 88-run stand for the third wicket. The duo slammed half-centuries apiece to set up a comfortable chase for Australia and powered them to their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Australia's star batter Steve Smith hailed his teammate Warner for his terrific show in the tournament and hailed him for responding back to his critics in style. Smith said a lot of people had written Warner off after his poor IPL but he came to the tournament with great intent and took the final away from New Zealand.

"Warner's last two weeks have been amazing. A lot of people were writing him off. He came in with exceptional intent and took the game away at the start," said Smith as he hailed Warner after Australia won the final.

Smith also praised the Australian team for putting in the hard yards ahead of the T20 World Cup. Australia had lost bilateral T20I series against the likes of West Indies and Bangladesh in the run-up to the World Cup but won four out of five matches in the Super 12 to make it to the semi-finals where they defeated Pakistan in a thriller before beating New Zealand in the final.

"It means a lot. We have worked hard for a long time and it is honour to be here with the boys and take the trophy home," said Smith.