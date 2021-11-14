Australia beat New Zealand to win maiden T20 World Cup title

Aaron Finch-led Australian team defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to win the maiden T20 World Cup title. Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 to power the team to a prolific victory after opener David Warner set it up with a stunning 38-ball 53. Chasing 173, Australia reached the target with seven balls to spare in Dubai.

After the win, Steve Smith said, "It means a lot. We have worked hard for a long time and it is honour to be here with the boys and take the trophy home."

"Warner's last two weeks have been amazing. A lot of people were writing him off. He came in with exceptional intent and took the game away at the start," he added.

Put in to bat first, New Zealand posted 172 for a loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Kane Williamson led from the front and scored 85 off 48 balls, his innings included three towering sixes and 10 fours.

Opener Martin Guptill (28) gave a good start to the team at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (November 14). However, the team struggled to get going in from of the Aussie bowling attack and were 57-1 at the halfway stage.

With a blazing knock, Williamson accelerated the run-rate to help the team post a competitive total. He was dropped on 21 near the boundary.

Semi-final hero Daryl Mitchell scored 11 runs before Josh Hazlewood dismissed him, the pacer also got the wicket of Glenn Phillips (18). Jimmy Neesham (13) and wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert (8) remained unbeaten.