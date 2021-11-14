From India vs Pakistan clash to BLM row: Standout moments of T20 World Cup 2021

From Pakistan end India jinx to the Quinton de Kock kneeling row to West Indies' campaign, there were plenty of talking points in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Take a look at standout moments:

Awesome foursome

Fast bowler Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls to help Ireland thrash Netherlands by seven wickets in a first week qualifier.

Campher claimed a hat-trick and then struck again to return figures of 4-26 as Netherlands were dismissed for 106.

Campher became only the third bowler in T20 International history to claim four wickets in four balls after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka in 2019.

(Photograph:AFP)