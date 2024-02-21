SRH star Abhishek Sharma summoned by Gujarat police in connection with model Tania Singh's suicide

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Abhishek Sharma has landed in trouble ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season after he was summoned by the Surat police on Wednesday (Feb 21). Abhishek, who came into the limelight during the 2022 IPL season with SRH has been summoned in connection with model Tania Singh’s suicide on Tuesday. Tania, pursuing fashion designing and modeling was found dead in her Happy Elegance apartment on Vesu Road in Surat and was reported to be a close mate of the SRH star.

Abhishek lands in trouble

Tania’s death has caused chaos which has seen the Surat police act swiftly, tracking call details of the model. According to Sports Tak, Tania was reported to have made her final call to the IPL star and has been in contact with the player for a long time. This has led police to investigate the matter in connection to a possible love affair angle. The police are meticulously examining all evidence and testimonies to piece together the events leading up to Tania's suicide.

According to the report, Tania’s call details are crucial in the investigation as they could reveal the people she has been in contact with build-up to her suicide.

As things stand, there has been no statement from the player side and could soon address the situation as he prepares for the upcoming season of the IPL. On the other hand, SRH have also refused to comment on the situation and will instead focus on the preparations for the upcoming season.

Abhishek’s IPL career