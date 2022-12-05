Split captaincy, split coaching will happen for Team India, predicts former Indian cricketer

After the disappointment endured in the T20 World Cup, Team India has now started preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup. After the T20 WC, regular captain Rohit Sharma missed the New Zealand tour whereas head coach Rahul Dravid was also rested. Thus, Shikhar Dhawan led in the ODIs whereas Hardik Pandya took charge of the T20I side.

Since the T20 WC debacle, many have spoken about the need for split captaincy with too much cricket being played. Moreover, there have been talks about having different coaches for different formats. England already have Brendon McCullum as their Test coach whereas Matthew Mott serves as the white-ball coach. In this regard, former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani feels such a change is surely on the cards in the Indian team.

Badani told Times Now, "I am of the opinion that both will happen in time for sure and it should happen. The skillset that a coach is required to have for different formats is not the same. The way you handle a T20 side to the way you handle and prepare for an ODI, or for Test format, is a lot different. I am all for that to happen in the future. Be it captaincy, be it coaching."

Dravid took over as the Indian team head coach after Ravi Shastri post the 2021 T20 WC in the UAE. Under Rohit and him, India have been pretty average. While they have dominated at home, beating New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa, they failed to win a Test series in SA, beat England in a one-off Test in Edgbaston, failed to qualify for the Asia Cup final and bowed out of the T20 WC semi-finals.