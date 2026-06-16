/Spain star makes history for wrong reasons! First player since 1966 to go 30 minutes without touching the ball once at FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup debutants Cabo Verde produced one of the tournament's biggest upsets on Monday (June 15), holding former champions Spain to a goalless draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Blue Sharks, making their first-ever World Cup appearance, secured a historic point in their Group H encounter against La Roja, defying pre-match expectations that heavily favored the 2010 world champions.

Spain dominated possession throughout the contest but struggled to break down a resilient Cabo Verde defense. Goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as the star of the match, delivering a series of outstanding saves to frustrate the Spanish attack. In a remarkable statistic, Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal became the first player since records started in 1966 to play the opening 30 minutes of a World Cup match without registering a single touch of the ball.

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Cabo Verde survived several scares during the first half. Ferran Torres hit the crossbar after Marc Cucurella nodded the ball back into the danger area, while Vozinha denied Spain on multiple occasions with crucial interventions. The veteran goalkeeper also recovered brilliantly after clearing the ball straight to a Spanish player, tipping the resulting effort over the bar to preserve the deadlock.

Seeking a breakthrough, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente introduced teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in the 70th minute. Despite increasing pressure and creating further opportunities, Spain failed to find a way past the inspired Cabo Verde backline. The final whistle confirmed a historic result for Cabo Verde, who claimed their first-ever FIFA World Cup point and announced themselves on football’s biggest stage with a memorable defensive display.

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