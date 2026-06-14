/WATCH | Wild scenes as fans erupt in celebration after Australia beat Turkiye 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026

Australia erupted in celebration after the Socceroos secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Turkiye in their World Cup campaign opener, a result that has boosted hopes of progressing to the next stage of the tournament. Videos of jubilant fans celebrating across the country quickly went viral on Sunday, reflecting the significance of the win and the excitement surrounding Australia's World Cup journey.

Melbourne's Federation Square became the heart of the celebrations, attracting thousands of football supporters for a massive public viewing event in the CBD. The atmosphere had been building long before kick-off, with approximately 7,000 fans filling the venue, many dressed in green and gold and eager to secure prime spots in front of the giant screens. Police also reported that another 9,100 spectators watched the match at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium.

Supporters started arriving hours before the game, with some waiting nearly two hours to enter the venue as anticipation continued to grow ahead of Australia's opening World Cup fixture. Australian flags, scarves, and painted faces dominated the crowd, while chants of "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie" echoed throughout Federation Square. A smaller group of Turkish supporters also attended, contributing to the lively and inclusive football atmosphere.

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Among the passionate supporters was Socceroos fan Ethan, who proudly displayed his team colours. "I grabbed whatever I could find that was green and gold in my wardrobe," he said before the match. “Hopefully we can give the boys some energy.” On the field, Australia delivered a disciplined and effective performance. Although Turkiye enjoyed more possession and created several scoring opportunities, the Socceroos remained compact defensively and capitalised on their counter-attacking chances.